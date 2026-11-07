From Sooryavanshi To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Indian Cinema Conquered Diwali Box Office

Summary of this article

Over the past half-decade, the Diwali box office has fortified itself as Indian cinema's most lucrative, high-stakes battleground. Spanning 2022 to 2026, the festive window has flung from regional dominance into an all-out, pan-Indian theatrical event, catalysed by high-budget franchise extensions, multi-starrer clashes, and daring genre shifts.

The tracker documents a pivotal period of recovery, disruption, and unprecedented scale. The sequence began with 2022's cautious, misfiring post-pandemic offerings like Ram Setu, before exploding in 2023 with Salman Khan’s spy tentpole Tiger 3 alongside Tamil cinema’s acclaimed sly meta trick, Jigarthanda DoubleX. By 2024, Diwali clashes raged up to a fever pitch as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again locked horns in a heated Hindi box office collision, spawning over ₹800 crore globally combined, while Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical drama Amaran blazed over the Southern circuits.

In 2025, Maddock Films expanded its supernatural dominance with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, threading alongside Mari Selvaraj’s punchy sports drama Bison: Kaalamaadan. Culminating in 2026 with Nitesh Tiwari’s monumental mythological spectacle Ramayana: Part 1, this five-year retrospective captures how India's biggest filmmakers leverage the festive season to shatter records, redefine theatrical distribution and raise the stakes.