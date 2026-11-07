Vivek Oberoi recalls being bullied and sidelined

Asked about the controversy and its impact on his career, Vivek spoke about feeling isolated despite delivering successful films. Without naming anyone, he said, “It was a very dark phase in my life. I tried to stand up for something. I came from the thought process that there’s a certain line you don’t cross. Women have to be respected and treated a certain way. I stood up to what I perceived was wrong, and I started being bullied a lot. Despite delivering successes, hits, and awards, a very powerful lobby took over. I became persona non grata. I would have people pulling out of films I had signed."