Vivek Oberoi recalls being sidelined after the 2003 Bollywood controversy.
Actor alleges underworld threats discouraged filmmakers from signing him for projects.
Vivek appeared in Ramayana and has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit lined up.
Vivek Oberoi has revisited a difficult period in his Bollywood career, claiming that he was ostracised by the film industry after standing up against something he believed was wrong. The actor, who emerged as a promising name in the early 2000s with films such as Company and Saathiya, opened up about the experience on the Relearn podcast. He also alleged that filmmakers interested in working with him received calls from the underworld.
Vivek Oberoi recalls being bullied and sidelined
Asked about the controversy and its impact on his career, Vivek spoke about feeling isolated despite delivering successful films. Without naming anyone, he said, “It was a very dark phase in my life. I tried to stand up for something. I came from the thought process that there’s a certain line you don’t cross. Women have to be respected and treated a certain way. I stood up to what I perceived was wrong, and I started being bullied a lot. Despite delivering successes, hits, and awards, a very powerful lobby took over. I became persona non grata. I would have people pulling out of films I had signed."
Vivek Oberoi claims filmmakers received underworld calls
The actor further claimed that the situation worsened as filmmakers withdrew from projects. According to Vivek, some people who initially supported him later told him they had received threats.
“Those who decided to stick by me for ethical reasons would suddenly call me a few weeks later and say, listen man, I got a call from the underworld. I had gangsters calling me, saying that, you film with this guy and you’re done; you’re toast. I went through real hell, real misery. I didn’t get the work not because I wasn’t able to deliver. It wasn’t based on talent. It wasn’t based on performance. It wasn’t based on work ethic. It was based on something that I couldn’t control,” said Vivek.
Vivek Oberoi's career and upcoming films
After his early successes, Vivek appeared in films such as Krrish 3, Vivegam and Lucifer. More recently, he featured in Kesari Veer and Masti 4 in 2025. He also appeared as Vidyutjihva, Ravana's brother-in-law and Surpanaka's husband, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1.
The actor is now preparing for Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.