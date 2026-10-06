The Grand Illusion: Review Of Tavleen Singh’s ‘The Actor’

With her debut novel, The Actor, Singh is stepping from the reporter’s notebook on to the novelist’s canvas.
The novel challenges readers to look past the staged imagery of modern politics and the glitz of celebrity culture.
Singh has crafted both a fast-paced narrative and a serious warning.
In veteran journalist Tavleen Singh’s work of non-fiction, Durbar (2012), readers got to see a portrait of Lutyens’ Delhi characterised by dynastic access, sycophancy and structural privilege. With her debut novel, The Actor (HarperCollins India), Singh is stepping from the reporter’s notebook on to the novelist’s canvas. She uses fiction to examine a hauntingly plausible near-future India. Her novel is set in an arena where majoritarian machinery and public relations schemes threaten to dismantle the foundational constitutional values of Indian democracy.
The Actor is a sharp critical analysis of India’s contemporary sociopolitical scenario. At the centre of the storm is a fading Bollywood superstar, Amit Singh, whose life is unravelling after three consecutive box-office failures, an emptying bank account and a crumbling marriage. Amit faces an existential crisis. Singh’s portrayal of Amit places an uncomfortable question before readers: When does the mask an actor wears become their actual face? As Amit moves from scripted dialogue on screen to the reality of campaign trails, his public performance slowly turns towards a genuine internal struggle.
Naresh Khanna is a young politician who represents the ideal of constitutional patriotism in the world of tainted politics. He is Amit’s childhood and is driven by the zeal to deter the country’s descent into the chaotic politics of communalism. As a remedial measure, he launches a new political party dedicated to the constitutional ideals of secularism, free speech and pluralism. The party stands for the core values that represent the saga of the Indian Independence movement. In a time dominated by the erosion of ethics, where an intellectual argument alone is not enough to defeat majoritarianism, Khanna turns to Amit. He understands that tackling the brand of charismatic majoritarianism, which is the order of the day, requires the star power of a Bollywood actor capable of capturing the public's imagination.
Singh also brings in another interesting character called Maya, a sharp-eyed journalist who serves as the narrative’s moral compass. Maya is not infatuated with or easily swayed by Bollywood’s glamour. Singh beautifully sketches her bonding with the actor Amit. She pushes the actor/star towards a deeper understanding of India’s political systems, especially their exclusionary tendencies and fragilities. She helps Amit to understand the workings of India’s social democracy, too, and, more importantly, empathise with the sufferings of the masses and the causes behind it.
The novel rests on its chief antagonist: the charismatic Guruji, who is a blend of Machiavelli’s The Prince and Weber’s charismatic authority. He commands a devotional loyalty and is the messiah of the masses. This Weberian charisma, blending with political and legal authority, bestows a shield of legitimacy on him, which lets him manipulate the state and its institutions. It also extends into the arena of non-state entities, such as the media as well as public sentiments. The “politics of emotions” that Guruji deploys to maintain his hold over the administration and politics seems to be the pinnacle of Machiavellian precision.
Guruji knows how power operates; and where true power originates: it lies in controlling and creating discourses and setting cultural narratives. Guruji’s character serves as a chilling warning about how easily democratic structures can be co-opted. This can happen when political ruthlessness is masked by a spirituality that takes on the trappings of religious fanaticism. In Durbar, Singh showed us that major decisions were made at closed, restricted private dinners, especially among a select elite. In her novel, this system of “elitism” has evolved into a totalitarian movement based on ideological conformity. Here, open dissent against this ideology is treated as subversion against the state.
Singh brilliantly uses Amit’s character to deliver a constructive critique of the Hindi film industry. She foregrounds the fact that Bollywood is hardly a space for artistic expression or for upholding freedom of speech. She has painted it as a compromised place driven by fear. Bollywood has a natural tendency towards self-preservation. The superstars who don courageous hero roles on-screen retreat into silence when faced with real-world pressure. They are especially wary when terrified of tax audits, boycotts or social-media backlash. Singh shows that Bollywood is selectively outraged and vocal only on the issues where their vested interests are hampered. She underlines the fact that Bollywood, which profits from narratives of nationalistic pride, refuses to stand up for constitutional freedoms.
Singh shows Amit reading Alexei Navalny’s posthumous memoir, The Patriot, as he tries to educate himself on the intricacies of politics. She wittily invokes Navalny, who wrote about the high cost of maintaining one's integrity in the face of an authoritarian regime. Navalny’s memoir makes it clear that true patriotism requires a sovereign willingness to lose one's comfort, one's freedom, and possibly one's life. This theme resonates deeply within The Actor.
As the novel progresses, Guruji’s administration escalates into a campaign of legal intimidation and social polarisation, and the actor Amit is forced to venture beyond his carefully staged public persona. He realises that defending secularism and free speech isn't just another role to play. It requires genuine sacrifice. Using fiction as her vehicle, Singh has found a way to bypass the self-censorship currently affecting Indian journalism. Brilliantly, she echoes Navalny’s core message that the greatest danger to a democracy is the compliance of influential citizens who choose silence over truth.
The Actor stands out as a powerful work that focuses on the pressing questions India faces today. Singh has crafted both a fast-paced narrative and a serious warning. Her book challenges readers to look past the staged imagery of modern politics and the glitz of celebrity culture. It urges them to confront the truth of the fragility of India’s democratic institutions before performance replaces reality.
(Adv. Nikhil Sanjay-Rekha Adsule is an expert on Constitutional law, a Creighton Peden Scholar [USA] & a John Dewey Emerging Scholar [2023]. He is an alumnus of TISS and is currently a senior scholar at IIT Delh