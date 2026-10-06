The Grand Illusion: Review Of Tavleen Singh’s ‘The Actor’

Naresh Khanna is a young politician who represents the ideal of constitutional patriotism in the world of tainted politics. He is Amit’s childhood and is driven by the zeal to deter the country’s descent into the chaotic politics of communalism. As a remedial measure, he launches a new political party dedicated to the constitutional ideals of secularism, free speech and pluralism. The party stands for the core values that represent the saga of the Indian Independence movement. In a time dominated by the erosion of ethics, where an intellectual argument alone is not enough to defeat majoritarianism, Khanna turns to Amit. He understands that tackling the brand of charismatic majoritarianism, which is the order of the day, requires the star power of a Bollywood actor capable of capturing the public's imagination.