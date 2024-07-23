The Era Of Gurus: God In Flesh And Blood

Babas are in tune with the mood of our times. There is nothing magical about it. They are magicians without magic. Godmen have come to the rescue of God. They reinvented him in a world impatient for tangible deliverables. They have restated what works in the real world is what is moral. We need here-and-now solutions. From long and tiring pravachans, today’s gurus offer hands-on solutions. If you are stressed, you meditate; if you are lonely, attend satsangs; if you are bored, gurus can be humorous on the most spiritual of things. Baba Ram Rahim can entertain you with his swanky bikes and bizarre outfits, Sri Sri can dance and hop, Asaram Bapu can spray bubbles and provide reiki, instead of carrying a halo on his head. In Vaitheeswarankoil in Tamil Nadu, there is an entire industry of palmistry. It is believed that Lord Shiva has written down on palm leaves the future of each one of us. If one gets to visit the place, it is visible how good sociologists and psychologists these astrologists are. They understand that most people come with three kinds of problems related to health, wealth and emotions. They take an informed guess, and offer futuristic solutions. Not long ago, Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh offered gold rings and gold chains to purified ash, depending on the social status of the devotee.