Footprints Of Faith: Inside The World Of Baba Bhole Nath

In 2000, Surajpal was arrested after he allegedly claimed he could resurrect a dead 16-year-old girl who died of natural causes. Kishan Lal, an Agra-based lawyer who has been a follower since that time, claims to have witnessed the incident. The girl was Baba’s niece from his wife’s brother Mewa Ram. Since Surajpal and Premvati were childless, they had informally adopted the girl and were raising her in their Agra flat. After she died, locals claim that the girl’s body was kept inside the house for two days by Surajpal. Mewa Ram, who lives in Etah now, remains dismissive about the incident. “It was a long time ago. Baba was not at fault,” he says. An FIR was filed against Surajpal the same year in connection to the incident, though the case was closed by the end of the year due to lack of evidence.