Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report, Says Satsang Organising Committee 'Responsible For...'

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired Allahabad High Court judge is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

Stampede at religious gathering in UP Hathras
Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras Photo: PTI
Days after the deadly stampede that took over 121 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras during a religious congregation -- 'satsang' -- the special investigation team (SIT) submitted its report to the government late on Monday.

The report said that the committee organising the 'satsang' was "responsible for calling more people than the permitted number, not making adequate arrangements and not inspecting the spot," sources were citing as saying by news agency ANI.

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director Information, Shishir said.

Hathras Stampede | - AP
'15-16 People Sprayed Poison': Bhole Baba's Lawyer Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ In Hathras Stampede

BY Outlook Web Desk

Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha -- who was leading the SIT -- submitted the initial report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which included statements of several officials including Hathras district magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal and senior officials of the health department.

The ADGP had said that the scope of the investigation had definitely expanded in view of the new evidence that emerged in the case.

At the self-styled 'godman', Bhole Baba's 'satsang' in Hathras on July 2, a deadly stampede led to over 121 people losing their lives and several others being injured. Reportedly, the said followers of the Baba were running after him to collect the soil of his exit path, when the incident took place.

Hathras Stamepde: Victims' Families Demand Arrest Of Bhole Baba - | Photo: PTI
Hathras Stampede: Families Demand Bhole Baba's Arrest; Key Accused Sent To 14-Day Custody | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Police then lodged an FIR in this regard under Bharat Nyay Sanhita Sections (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Notably, even though the religious preacher himself is still on the run, the key accused named in the FIR -- the mukhya sevadar -- Devprakash Madhukar was arrested by the police last week on Friday.

Though Madhukar's lawyer had claimed that he surrenders to the police in Delhi, officials later said that he was caught from the national capital's Najafgarh area by a Special Operations Group of the Hathras Police

Hathras stampede accused Devprakash Madhukar (L). | - PTI
Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Madhukar, on Sunday, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, police also found some political connections in the case, which they are probing. Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal had said they suspected that Bhole Baba's events were "funded" by a political party, adding that officials were looking into the new found links.

A three-member judicial inquiry commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, including retired IAS officer Hemant Rao, and retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar, is also probing the Hathras stampede case.

(With inputs from agencies)

