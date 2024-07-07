National

Hathras Stampede: Families Demand Bhole Baba's Arrest; Key Accused Sent To 14-Day Custody | Top Points

UP Police arrested Devprakash Madhukar on Friday, along with two others in relation to the crowd crush that killed 121 people. A few days after his arrest, the families of the victims have called for the arrest of Bhole Baba

Hathras Stamepde: Victims' Families Demand Arrest Of Bhole Baba
Days after the arrest of the key accused in the Hathras Stampede case, the families of the 121 victims have called for the arrest of Bhole Baba. UP Police arrested Devprakash Madhukar on Friday, along with two others in relation to the crowd crush that killed 121 people.

Following his arrest, Madhukar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. As per reports, Madhukar was named as one of the main organisers of the satsang for Bhole Baba.

Dev Prakash Madhukar Sent To 14-Day Custody

The key accused in the Hathras stampede - Dev Prakash Madhukar has been ordered to 14-day judicial custody.

Madhukar was the only one named in the FIR filed with the UP Police. Following the arrest of the "mukhya sevdar", the police is now probing possible links and funding from political parties.

Families Demand Bhole Baba's Arrest

Following the deadly stampede in UP's Hathras, the families of the victims have demanded the arrest of the self styled "godman" Bhole Baba.

Breaking his silence on the crowd crush, the Baba stated that he was "depressed" over the situation. Speaking to news agency ANI, the self styled guru stated - "I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives."

Self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh alias Bhole Baba
'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, the family members of the 121 victims have demanded the urgent arrest of Bhole Baba.

"Baba should have come forward, he was hiding for four days. If he is the master of the whole universe, then he should have come forward. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji, everyone is coming forward, then what problem is he having? He is relaxing at his Mainpuri residence. He should have asked about people's well-being on the same day when so many people lost their lives. We will not go to Baba's satsang", Hridesh Kumar, a relative of one of the victims told India Today.

On July 2, a satsang organised for self proclaimed godman Bhole Baba, overcrowding and security mismanagement of the satsang resulted in the stampede like situation which caused the deaths of 121 people, including women and children.

