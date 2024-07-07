Hathras Stampede: Families Demand Bhole Baba's Arrest; Key Accused Sent To 14-Day Custody | Top Points

Breaking his silence on the crowd crush, the Baba stated that he was "depressed" over the situation. Speaking to news agency ANI, the self styled guru stated - "I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives."