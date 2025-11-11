Baba Siddique Murder: Bombay HC Orders Police Response To Widow's SIT Probe Plea

Bombay High Court on Nov 11, 2025, directed Mumbai Police to file reply on Shehzeen Siddique's petition seeking SIT probe into husband Baba Siddique's October 2024 killing.
Shehzeen claimed police failed to apprehend real culprits, alleging builder-developer and political nexus behind the assassination.
Plea filed last week; HC bench to hear next after police response.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to respond to a petition filed by Shehzeen Siddique, wife of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in October last year, seeking an SIT probe into his killing.
The widow, in her plea filed last week, said the police had failed to bring the real culprits to book and alleged a builder/developer and political nexus behind her husband's killing.
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan granted the police time to file an affidavit in response and posted the matter for further hearing.
Siddique, a three-time MLA and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader, was gunned down on October 12, 2024, near his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra. Four accused have been arrested, with police claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Shehzeen argued the investigation lacks depth, pointing to untraced masterminds and potential high-level involvement. The plea seeks court-monitored SIT comprising CBI and state ATS officers.