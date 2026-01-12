Outlook Explainer: The I-PAC Case Row, Decoded

On January 8, 2026, Kolkata bore witness to a clash between law enforcement and politicians. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was raiding the offices of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the home of its chief Pratik Jain. At the same time, according to reports and the ED, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared on the scene and removed papers, drives and other materials which the investigating agency claims are “key” pieces of evidence in its case.