Outlook Explainer: The I-PAC Case Row, Decoded

The ED is investigating I-PAC for alleged money laundering tied to a coal smuggling syndicate, for which it conducted searches at I-PAC offices and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain.
The agency has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and police officials obstructed the raids and removed key evidence from the sites.
Banerjee, TMC and I-PAC have said that the raids are politically motivated.
On January 8, 2026, Kolkata bore witness to a clash between law enforcement and politicians. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was raiding the offices of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the home of its chief Pratik Jain. At the same time, according to reports and the ED, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared on the scene and removed papers, drives and other materials which the investigating agency claims are “key” pieces of evidence in its case.
On Monday, the ED asked the Supreme Court to direct registration of an FIR against the WB Supremo and other state police officials for allegedly “obstructing” the course of its investigation.
What was standard operating procedure in investigations has turned into a showdown between law enforcement and the WB state legislature.
I-PAC: A Consultancy Fraught With Controversy
I-PAC was founded by Jan Suraaj leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is known for shaping campaign strategies of several major political parties including the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). Considered one of India’s most influential political consulting firms, I-PAC has worked on campaign design, data analytics, and voter outreach for political parties across the field. At present, it is reportedly working on TMC’s strategy for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections in March-April this year.
In a public statement after the raids, the organisation stressed its commitment to the law and said the action raised “serious concerns” and set an “unsettling precedent” for political consultancy in India.
ED’s Case: Money Laundering, Coal Smuggling, and Hawala Networks
The Enforcement Directorate has said it is investigating I-PAC in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to alleged coal smuggling. According to the ED, the case was originally filed by the CBI in 2020 while probing illegally excavating coal from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mines that was being smuggled and sold across West Bengal.
The proceeds from the smuggling operation, estimated by the ED to be tens of crores, were then laundered through hawala networks. Some of these funds were routed to I-PAC-related companies, which used them to pay I-PAC for consultancy work for election campaigns, the ED claims.
Tense Confrontation: Mamata Enters the Fray
On Thursday, the situation escalated sharply when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, known to be close to I-PAC leader Pratik Jain, came to the sites while the ED was conducting its raids.
The ED has told the Supreme Court, and the Calcutta High Court before it, that the West Bengal CM and a team of state police officials obstructed the ongoing searches. The WB CM removed documents and hard drives from the sites, which are “key evidence” in the case, ED has claimed.
The ED further claims that Banerjee entered Pratik Jain’s home during ongoing searches and then went to the I-PAC office in Salt Lake. She and her aides allegedly took away critical materials, including electronic devices and documents.
Are ED Raids Justified or Are They Political Overreach?
The TMC and Banerjee have completely rejected ED’s account of events on Thursday, and said the entire case was a smokescreen to disrupt TMC’s preparations for the 2026 state elections. Banerjee claims the raids were conducted to obtain TMC’s confidential documents and information. Banerjee has also specifically mentioned Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.
According to TMC, the ED raids were an attempt to gain access to TMC’s confidential documents, such as candidate lists and voter-targeting strategies. The party added that any documents related to TMC’s current election strategy are not covered by the ambit of a probe into activities that have allegedly taken place in 2020.
“The ED complaints date back to 2020. Who was at the helm of I-PAC then? It is Prashant Kishor. Then why is Pratik Jain being targeted by ED and not Kishor?” Arup Chakraborty, TMC spokesperson, said.
The TMC filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Saturday, requesting that the top court not pass any adverse orders in ED’s case without hearing it. Banerjee has called for an investigation into the misuse of central agencies by political parties.
Legal Battles and Institutional Clash
Following the Thursday raids, the ED petitioned the Calcutta High Court to reassert its authority in the matter. However, the Calcutta HC judge adjourned the matter. The ED then moved the Supreme Court and sought a direction for an FIR to be registered against Banerjee and others for “obstructing” investigations.
Meanwhile, the TMC has demanded that the ED return the documents it confiscated and challenged the legality of the raids and subsequent seizure.
As of Monday, January 12, 2026, the ED and TMC are before the apex courts with hearings scheduled in the Calcutta High Court as well.