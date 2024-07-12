National

Hathras Stampede: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Probe

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as "Bhole Baba".

PTI
Supreme Court on Hathras stampede.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead, and asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said such incidents are “disturbing” but the high courts are equipped to deal with such cases.

Stampede at religious gathering in Hathras - PTI
Hathras Stampede: SIT Submits Report, Says 'Big Conspiracy' Not Ruled Out, Recommends Thorough Probe

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

"Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make a big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed," the bench said.

It asked lawyer and petitioner Vishal Tiwari to move the Allahabad High Court and disposed of the PIL.

Stampede site: area where stampede occured on July 2, killing 114 women and seven children - Photo: Mayank Makhija
Godmen And Mortal Women: Who's To Blame For Hathras Stampede?

BY Rakhi Bose

Tiwari said the issue regarding the non-availability of proper medical facilities to deal with such incidents is a pan India concern and the PIL can be dealt with by the Supreme Court also.

The CJI rejected the submission.

Hathras stampede spot | - PTI
Hathras Tragedy: Victims’ Kin Demand FIR Against ‘Godman’, Say ‘He Is Guilty’

BY Outlook Web Desk

The plea had sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the July 2 stampede incident.

The stampede took place at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on July 2.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

