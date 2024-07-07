Hathras Tragedy: Victims’ Kin Demand FIR Against ‘Godman’, Say ‘He Is Guilty’

The families of the victims killed in Hathras tragedy are demanding arrest of the self-styled godman “Bhole Baba” while saying that he is “guilty”. At least 121 people were killed and several injured following a stampede during a “satsand” (gathering” of “Bhole Baba” in Hathras on July 2.
“Bhole Baba” aka Surajpal in a first statement post the Hathras tragedy expressed grief over the loss of lives. He had shifted the blame saying “anti-social” elements are behind the stampede.
The families of the victims quoted in several reports have said it was only after the administration cracked its whip on the “Bhole Baba” following which he was “forced” to issue a statement after four days of the tragedy. They have said otherwise the “Bhole Baba” was “relaxing” at his Manipuri residence.
The families of the victims quoted by several outlets are demanding an FIR against “Bhole Baba”.
At least 121 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede at a 'satsang' (religous event) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2.
The satsang was reportedly organised by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee for self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Sakar Vishwa Hari or “Bhole Baba”.
The police were on the lookout for “Bhole Baba”, who had not been found after the stampede incident.
A case was registered against Bhole Baba, whose original name is Suraj Pal Singh.