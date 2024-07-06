Hathras: Police Arrest Bhole Baba's 'Mukhya Sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, The Main Accused In Stampede | Details

“Six, including two women sevadars (volunteers) from the organising committee, have been arrested and a search is on for the main accused in (connection with the) FIR lodged. The incharge of the Samagam (satsang) Dev Prakash Madhukar (Engineer), in whose name permission was sought for the satsang, is absconding after being named in FIR by Hathras police. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been declared on his arrest and NBW (non-bailable warrant) issued. Teams are searching for him,” inspector general of police, Aligarh range, Shalabh Mathur said.