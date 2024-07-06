National

Hathras: Police Arrest Bhole Baba's 'Mukhya Sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, The Main Accused In Stampede | Details

The prime accused in the Hathras stampede case, Dev Prakash Madhukar, was arrested from Delhi on Friday. The arrest has been confirmed by Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal who further added that he was being brought to Hathras to be presented in the court. Madhukar is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras.

PTI
Police communicating with a Hathras stampede victim's family Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development in the ongoing row over the tragic stampede at self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's 'satsang' (religious congregation) in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras killing 123 people, police on Friday nabbed Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused in the case and an aide of the preacher.

Madhukar was arrested from Delhi on Friday. The arrest has been confirmed by Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal who further added that he was being brought to Hathras to be presented in the court. Madhukar is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras.

The Hathras stampede on July 2 took place at 'Bhole Baba's' satsang. | - PTI
Hathras Stampede: Massive Hunt On For Key Accused, Bhole Baba; Fresh Evidence Suggests Organisers' 'Fault'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Besides police, Madhukar's lawyer AP Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi.

"Today, we have surrendered Dev Prakash Madhukar, who has been called the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case, after calling the police, the SIT and the STF in Delhi since he was undergoing treatment here," AP Singh said.

“We had promised we would not apply for anticipatory bail since we did no wrong. What is our crime? He is an engineer and a heart patient. Doctors said his condition is stable now and so we surrendered today to join the probe,” he added.

Clips before the stampede showed people in a large ‘shamiana’, listening to 'Bhole Baba; as he sat before them on a throne-like chair | - X and PTI
Hathras Stampede: 6 'Sevadars' Of 'Bhole Baba' Arrested, Inquiry On Over Preacher's Criminal History

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Friday, the Leader of the Opposiion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Hathras where he communicated with the bereaved families of the stampede victims where they highlighted several shortcomings in security arrangements including lack of police arrangements, ambulances etc. for the religious event.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with the families of Hathras stampede victims | - AICC
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin Of Hathras Stampede Victims, Asks Yogi Govt For More Compensation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Prior to Madhukar's arrest, police on Thursday arrested six 'sevadars' from the satsang's organising committee, including two women volunteers.

The six people arrested on Thursday by Sikandra Rau police in Hathras are Ram Ladete (50) from Mainpuri, Upendra Singh Yadav (62) from Firozabad, Megh Singh (61) from Hathras, Manju Yadav (30) from Hathras, Mukesh Kumar (38) from Hathras, and Manju Devi (40) from Hathras.

“Six, including two women sevadars (volunteers) from the organising committee, have been arrested and a search is on for the main accused in (connection with the) FIR lodged. The incharge of the Samagam (satsang) Dev Prakash Madhukar (Engineer), in whose name permission was sought for the satsang, is absconding after being named in FIR by Hathras police. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been declared on his arrest and NBW (non-bailable warrant) issued. Teams are searching for him,” inspector general of police, Aligarh range, Shalabh Mathur said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K
  2. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  3. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  4. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  5. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Dangerous Heatwave Scorches US; Experts Predict Record-Setting Temps
  2. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  3. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  4. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  5. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters