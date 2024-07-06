Hathras: Police Arrest Bhole Baba's 'Mukhya Sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, The Main Accused In Stampede | Details

As the latest development in the ongoing row over the tragic stampede at self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's 'satsang' (religious congregation) in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras killing 123 people, police on Friday nabbed Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused in the case and an aide of the preacher.
Madhukar was arrested from Delhi on Friday. The arrest has been confirmed by Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal who further added that he was being brought to Hathras to be presented in the court. Madhukar is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras.
Besides police, Madhukar's lawyer AP Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi.
"Today, we have surrendered Dev Prakash Madhukar, who has been called the main organiser in the FIR in the Hathras case, after calling the police, the SIT and the STF in Delhi since he was undergoing treatment here," AP Singh said.
“We had promised we would not apply for anticipatory bail since we did no wrong. What is our crime? He is an engineer and a heart patient. Doctors said his condition is stable now and so we surrendered today to join the probe,” he added.
On Friday, the Leader of the Opposiion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Hathras where he communicated with the bereaved families of the stampede victims where they highlighted several shortcomings in security arrangements including lack of police arrangements, ambulances etc. for the religious event.
Prior to Madhukar's arrest, police on Thursday arrested six 'sevadars' from the satsang's organising committee, including two women volunteers.
The six people arrested on Thursday by Sikandra Rau police in Hathras are Ram Ladete (50) from Mainpuri, Upendra Singh Yadav (62) from Firozabad, Megh Singh (61) from Hathras, Manju Yadav (30) from Hathras, Mukesh Kumar (38) from Hathras, and Manju Devi (40) from Hathras.
“Six, including two women sevadars (volunteers) from the organising committee, have been arrested and a search is on for the main accused in (connection with the) FIR lodged. The incharge of the Samagam (satsang) Dev Prakash Madhukar (Engineer), in whose name permission was sought for the satsang, is absconding after being named in FIR by Hathras police. A reward of ₹1 lakh has been declared on his arrest and NBW (non-bailable warrant) issued. Teams are searching for him,” inspector general of police, Aligarh range, Shalabh Mathur said.