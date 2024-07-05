Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin Of Hathras Stampede Victims, Asks Yogi Govt For More Compensation

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning reached Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet with the families of the people affected by the July 2 stampede that killed 121 people.
After meeting the bereaved families,the Congress leader addressed the media and said, “It’s a sad incident. Many people have lost their lives I don’t wish to say it through political prism. However, there has been some negligence. It should be investigated."
"The most important thing is that these people should get compensation. I request the UP CM to provide them compensation with an open heart. They need it now, however, a delay in this won’t be helpful. I talked to the families. I had a very personal conversation,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Meeting the Congress MP, a member of a victim's family highlighted thee lack of proper medical facility or arrangements at the religious congregation venue.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) assured us that he will help us in every possible way through his party. The administration at the 'Satsang' venue was not good. My sister-in-law could have been saved if there was a proper medical facility. There were no proper arrangements at the venue," she said.
Another woman said that Rahul Gandhi has assured all possible help."He said that he'll help. Have patience. My mother and brother died in the incident," she said.
Commenting on what Rahul Gandhi said about providing help, family member of another victim Nitin Kumar said, "He asked about our well-being and assured us of help of all kinds. We have also asked him to raise this issue in Parliament so that such kind of incidents do not repeat."
Another person thanked Rahul Gandhi for visiting Aligarh. "We were called to someone else house to meet Rahul Gandhi. He asked about our well-being. I thanked him for visiting us. He said that he'll help from his side and the government side. Although, he should have come to our house also," he said.
Hathras stampede: Investigation so far
Investigation is currently underway as Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri on Thursday for the self-styled godman.
An FIR has been registered in the incident, naming organizers of the event.
The preacher, popularly known as 'Bhole Baba' is still at large as police failed to find him.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the tragedy and ordered a judicial probe into the incident.
A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been constituted to ensure comprehensiveness of the subject matter and transparency in the inquiry.