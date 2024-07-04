Hathras Satsang: Viral Video Shows Huge Crowd Before Stampede Killed 121

At least 121 people, including women and children, were killed in a stampede that broke out in Uttar Pradesh. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at a prayer meeting (satsang) organised by a self-proclaimed godman, Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Saakar Hari, in Hathras district.
A massive crowd of approximately 250,000 devotees had gathered for the event, with around 80,000 allowed into the main venue. The stampede took place in a paddy field adjacent to a busy highway, where the crowd had assembled to catch a glimpse of the preacher.
Horrifying videos of the incident have circulated on social media, showing the moments leading up to the stampede. One of the videos showed moments before the stampede. The viral clip begins with the camera focusing on thousands of women and children, some smiling, chanting the baba’s name.
Hathras Stampede | Watch The Viral Video
The police have registered a First Information Report against the organisers.
According to preliminary government reports, the stampede occurred when a large number of his followers, mostly women, rushed towards Bhole Baba when he was leaving to get a closer glimpse of the preacher and collect his "charan raj".
"Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy. When Narayan Saakar Hari left the venue, his vehicles left, our volunteers and followers failed to understand what was happening due to the conspiracy. This was done as per a plan and should be investigated," lawyer representing Bhole Baba told PTI.
Singh said Bhole Baba is also ready to cooperate with the state administration and the police probing Tuesday's stampede and has demanded an investigation into the entire matter.