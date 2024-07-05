Hathras Stampede: Massive Hunt On For Key Accused, Bhole Baba; Fresh Evidence Suggests Organisers' 'Fault'

Uttar Pradesh government agencies have launched extensive searches across the state and in neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Haryana to hunt the key accused -- Devprakash Madhukar -- in the Hathras stampede case, official sources said on Friday.
The state agencies, including the cops, are also conducting inter-state searches for the religious preacher, the self-styled 'godman' Bhole Baba alias Narayan Sakar Hari, originally Surajpal, for questioning in connection with the case.
As many as 121 people, most of whom were women, were killed in the stampede at Bhole Baba's religious congregation -- 'Satsang' -- in Fulrai village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 2.
Madhukar, the chief organiser of the satsang, identified as 'mukhya sevadar', is the only accused named in the FIR.
In the case lodged at the Sikandra Rao Police Station, "several unidentified organisers" were also booked besides Madhukar and so far, six persons have been arrested.
"No one has been given a clean chit. The investigation is on and government agencies are searching for the main accused who is absconding. The agencies are also looking for the preacher to question him," an official told news agency PTI.
He added that the agencies' teams have visited parts of western Uttar Pradesh and eastern-most districts of the state. Additionally, searches are also being conducted in Rajasthan and Haryana.
INITIAL SIT REPORT SUBMITTED TO CM YOGI
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha submitted the special investigation team (SIT) report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Kulshrestha was among the top officers who visited the stampede site to oversee the rescue and relief works on the day of the incident.
The SIT report included statements of the Hathras district magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal, and senior health department officials who attended to the emergency situation and victims of the stampede.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."
The AGD said that the scope of the investigation has also been expanded in view of the new evidence that have emerged in the case. "Definitely, the gathered evidence suggests culpability on part of the organisers of the event," she said.
Cops on July 2 lodged an FIR in this regard under Bharat Nyay Sanhita Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).
A three-member judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge was formed by the UP government on Wednesday to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a "conspiracy" behind the incident.
(with PTI inputs)