Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?

He used to be a policeman about two decades ago before he took up the path of a religious preacher. His followers call him the “healer”, the “exorcist” who “cures” people with his “magical powers”. He once claimed he could ‘resurrect’ a dead girl and even got arrested for forcibly trying to take her body from the family. Self-styled godman Narayan Saakar Vishwa Hari – better known as ‘Bhole Baba’ – has lakhs of dedicated followers but on Wednesday, 121 of them who were attending his satsang in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died in a massive stampede. Most of them were women and children.