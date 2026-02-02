Supreme Court Refuses PIL On Caste Data Procedure In 2027 Census

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL questioning the procedure to be adopted to record, classify and verify the caste data of citizens in the 2027 general census.



However, the top court requested that the Centre and the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, take into account the recommendations made on the matter by academician and PIL petitioner Aakash Goel.



Goel, represented by senior attorney Mukta Gupta, said a transparent questionnaire, to be utilised for recording, classifying and validating the caste details of the individuals, has to be posted in the public domain.