How ‘Baba’nomics Works

Sometimes, white hides. Take the Goa-based Sanatan Sanstha, a hard-line Hindu organisation, whose members have been accused in the murders of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, and Gauri Lankesh. According to its critics, the Sanatan Sanstha is as dangerous as it is secretive. Few people have entered its headquarters and fewer know what goes on inside. That secrecy, too, seems to follow a convoluted circular logic, an anti-PR campaign that functions as a PR campaign: You can only know what we want you to know. Yet, even one look at its founder, Jayant Athavale, will confound you as, often dressed in white and looking serene, he cuts the figure of an amiable old man, as saatvik as they come, projecting a ‘pure’ persona. The contradictions continue to pile up: a doctor-founder and irrational teachings, the fixation on Ram Rajya and the accusations of hypnosis.