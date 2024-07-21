Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red

Sanjeev met Radhe Maa at her Delhi satsang and persuaded her to move to Mumbai, where she lived with the Gupta family and held religious congregations. The Guptas made her popular through citywide hoardings, but in 2014, Nikki Gupta, a daughter-in-law, filed a domestic violence and dowry harassment case, naming Radhe Maa. She alleged, that her in-laws forced her to work at their Borivali house, facing physical and mental torture. Sanjeev claimed the case was due to internal family disputes and was not linked to Radhe Maa. Though police initially dropped charges against the godwoman, Nikki’s family sought Bombay High Court intervention, leading to Radhe Maa’s inclusion. Last year, a Sessions court discharged the case, observing that no domestic relation existed between Radhe Maa and Nikki. The Nikki Gupta case and the press expose left a huge dent in Radhe Maa’s popularity and forced her to withdraw herself briefly from the public eye. “Any bad experience is a learning point. I don’t wish bad for her, but truth prevails in the end. Satyamev Jayate,” Radhe Maa insists.