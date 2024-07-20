Between Reason And Rhapsody

For the uninitiated, the waiting ritual is like witnessing a distortion of time. It is past 10 pm at her bungalow, Radhe Maa Palace, in Borivali. It is on Google Maps. Life-size statues of Greco Roman sentries of the underworld guard the premises. On the fourth floor, you spot the red bulbs. On the ground floor, two women chant in front of a statue, which is seemingly of goddess Durga, but the hairstyle is contemporary. The wavy, blow-dried kind, with bangs.