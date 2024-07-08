Amid Hathras Tragedy, 5 Controversial Self-Styled Godmen In India

Sant Rampal

A disciple of Swami Ramdevanand, Sant Rampal grew a large following in the early 2000s, mainly in Haryana. However, he came into the limelight in 2006 when he made objectionable remarks about Satyarth Prakash, the central text of the Arya Samaj religious sect, and subsequent clashes between his followers and Arya Samaj believers. He was arrested for murder and released later. Again, in 2014, he was arrested after a two-day-long operation in Hisar where his ‘army’ of followers clashed with police forces. He was charged with rioting, assault and waging war against the Government of India under the Arms Act. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of four women during the clashes.