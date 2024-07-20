Leap Of Faith: Gurus, Godmen, And Post-secular India

In the climax scene of the blockbuster film PK, the godman, Tapasvi, challenges the vaunted atheism of the alien protagonist in a media trial aired on a national TV channel: “People who have nothing to live for, but if they find purpose in their lives by placing faith in God, who are you to take that away from them?”. Our despondent alien agrees with the godman, that the idea of God can give one hope and strength in the face of suffering, but “in whose God should I believe?” he retorts. “The one who made us, or the one who is made up by you (humans)?” Since we know nothing about the God who made us, and since the God made by us is just like us, “petty, corrupt, and deceitful”, our atheist hero’s panacea is to “believe in the God who made us, and abolish the God you [humans] made up”. This is an instructive scene to any understanding of public religiosity in India, not least because it captures the dialectical effacement of reason and faith, and their contradictory manifestations in the everyday lives of Indian publics.