A Moment Missed

“It is a fact that the President has a strong liking for Jharkhand and for this reason she was sent for the inauguration of the High Court. But it is also true that the President is stationed in Delhi and seated at a very high post. She is the first citizen of the country. Imagine not calling her for the inauguration of the new Parliament House! This is so unfortunate for the country. Where are all those people and party workers who rooted for her when she was a presidential candidate? What kind of protocol is this?” asks Tete.