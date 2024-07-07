Amid Bhole Baba's Tragic 'Satsang' Lets Look At Other Indian Godmen With Criminal Histories

Who Is Bhole Baba?

The self-styled godman, who is called Baba Narayan Hari and Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba has equated himself to God in his sermons. Over two decades after he quit the police department and became a religious preacher, Bhole Baba is presiding over several ashrams, the biggest of them in Mainpuri. Tens of thousands of his dedicated followers would attend his 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.