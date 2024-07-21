A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema

Indian films, cutting across regions and languages, have had a contentious relationship with religion. The culture of godmen, which is deeply rooted in Indian society, has often been a way for these films to mediate the concept of religion and its outreach. What is intriguing about this engagement is how Indian cinema, which began with films based on devotional and mythological themes, has reached a point today, where the depiction of godmen as conmen has become the most common trope through which this culture is perceived. It is striking that this continues to be the case even as the market for real-life godmen and godwomen, babas, sants and miracle workers continues to abound. The conundrum, then, is how does such a contradiction between the reel and the real continue to coexist?