Louise Kennedy Interview On Stations | ‘I’m Always A Stranger In Places’

A.

My family left the North due to the Troubles. I should clarify that Róisín’s family left for a specific reason: her father made the controversial and unwise decision to join the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), a predominantly Protestant police force. Since the Good Friday Agreement, evidence of RUC collusion with loyalist paramilitaries has come to light, showing it was far from impartial. In fact, the force was later renamed the Police Service of Northern Ireland. My own father is always very keen for me to clarify that he was never a member of the RUC, though we did leave because of the Troubles. He said, “Oh they know that a lot of this is autobiographical, you know, that some of her background is like yours. But please tell them all I was never in the police.” It's very funny.

I was 12, the eldest of three children at the time, and I did not want to leave. I had just transitioned to secondary school and made friends, so starting over was difficult. My parents assured me that moving to the South would be wonderful and that everyone would be just like us, but that was not true. While the people were Catholic, they were far more devout and conservative than what we were used to in the North. My teenage self was horrified.

Moving there was jarring: there was only one television channel, the Angelus prayer bells played twice daily on the radio and at school, and there was a heavy culture of neighbourly surveillance. We had to stop to say our prayers. Furthermore, the country was socially conservative. Divorce was illegal, artificial contraception was strictly restricted. Thousands of Irish women went to England every year to deal with unwanted pregnancies

Additionally, the South was not particularly welcoming to Northerners. After partition, many in the South harboured guilt over not achieving independence for the entire island. To assuage that guilt, people often adopted a partitionist mindset, rationalizing that Northerners were simply chaotic or predominantly British.