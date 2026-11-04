Arshdeep Singh's Quirky Celebration Leaves Fans Guessing; Pacer Dedicates It To His Girlfriend | Watch

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Arshdeep Singh dismissed four Kiwi batters during his standout outing in the 1st ODI, but it was his quirky celebration that stole the show online. He later revealed that the celebration was dedicated to his girlfriend

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Arshdeep Singh breaks into a dance step after dismissing Kyle Jamieson
Arshdeep Singh breaks into a dance step after dismissing Kyle Jamieson | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep Singh picked up four wickets against New Zealand in the 1st ODI.

  • He broke out a unique celebration after dismissing Kyle Jamieson.

  • He later revealed that the celebration was dedicated to his girlfriend.

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh enjoyed an amazing day against New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Wednesday, November 4.

He dismissed four Kiwi batters and put India in a commanding position before Blair Tickner hit him for three sixes in the 38th over.

However, his unusual celebration drew more attention on the internet as he dismissed Kyle Jamieson in the 32nd over as his 3rd wicket.

On the first delivery of the 32nd over, Arshdeep struck a crucial blow. Coming around the wicket, Arshdeep delivered a good-length ball angling into Jamieson, who attempted an expansive drive with minimal footwork.

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

The ball caught the bottom half of the bat and popped gently up toward the infield, allowing Virat Kohli to comfortably accept the straightforward catch at short cover.

Following the breakthrough, Arshdeep burst into an exuberant celebration, raising his palms horizontally and doing a dance step, before sharing a celebratory high-five with his teammates as India tightened their grip on the match.

He later explained the celebration was dedicated to his girlfriend.

He said: "That's (celebration) for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her. "

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India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the fifth and final T201 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. - | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
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