Shubman gill what is temple device india vs new zealand 1st odi auckland ind vs nz

Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing 'Temple' Device During 1st ODI Vs New Zealand: What Does It Do?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 4 November 2026 8:42 am Published at: 4 November 2026 8:39 am Updated on:

India captain Shubman Gill was spotted wearing the 'Temple' device during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. What is this wearable, and what does it do?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 4 November 2026 8:42 am Published at: 4 November 2026 8:39 am Updated on:

Shubman Gill with the 'Temple' device on his forehead during practice and match | Photo: Sonyliv (Photograb)