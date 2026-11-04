Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing 'Temple' Device During 1st ODI Vs New Zealand: What Does It Do?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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India captain Shubman Gill was spotted wearing the 'Temple' device during the 1st ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. What is this wearable, and what does it do?

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Shubman Gill with the Temple device on his forehead during practice and match
Shubman Gill with the 'Temple' device on his forehead during practice and match | Photo: Sonyliv (Photograb)
Summary of this article

  • India's captain Shubman Gill was spotted wearing the 'Temple' device during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand

  • 'Temple' is a health device that a player wears on the forehead

  • The device is made by a company that is associated with Zomato's owner Deepinder Goyal

India's captain Shubman Gill grabbed attention during the 1st ODI as he was spotted wearing a 'Temple' device at Eden Park, Auckland.

Shubman Gill has been seen wearing the device throughout the New Zealand tour, having also been spotted with it during his training sessions.

However, his device drew a lot more attention on Wednesday as India and New Zealand locked horns at Eden Park, with social media amused by the wearable that just sticks to his forehead.

India's badminton superstar PV Sindhu also wore this device during the World Championships in New Delhi in August.

Interestingly, pre-orders for Temple have started at a price of 85,000 rupees.

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What Is the Temple Device?

Temple is a wearable from a team associated with Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal. Worn on the side of the forehead near the temple, it is built to track cerebral blood flow and other physiological signals linked to brain function.

Temple uses optical sensors and a system called BrainFlow. In simple terms, the technology is meant to detect changes in blood flow in the brain through signals picked up from the side of the forehead.

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring one hundred and fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI
India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill (L-R) - | Photo: X/@BCCI (Left)

The device also aims to track signals linked to oxygenation and cognitive load. That means it is trying to measure how the body and brain respond when mental effort rises.

Its Entropy score is meant to show physiological strain. That strain can change with exercise, sleep and stress, which means the score reflects several factors rather than a single condition.

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