Ravichandran Ashwin criticised the BCCI men’s selection committee for leaving Yashasvi Jaiswal out of India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand tour
Ashwin said Jaiswal’s omission could damage the opener’s confidence and called the decision unfair
He argued that if Shubman Gill is unavailable for the last two ODIs, Jaiswal should have been given that place
India's former cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, is not pleased with the BCCI men's selection committee's decision not to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour, especially in Shubman Gill's absence.
The BCCI picked India's ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour on Friday, October 17. Yashasvi's name was missing from the list, leaving Ashwin fuming and bewildered.
He said Yashasvi should have been given chances, noting that Shubman Gill has been rested ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand by being left out of the squad for the last two ODIs.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed disbelief and astonishment over the non-selection of Jaiswal, arguing that this might hurt the southpaw's confidence.
"If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence. Now, with the way he was scoring runs..."
"Tell me this, I can understand Shubman Gill's situation because he is travelling. I can also understand KL Rahul's situation. But Yashasvi Jaiswal has no game time at all, right? I am not speaking purely from a perspective of just handing Yashasvi Jaiswal opportunities. I understand and agree with your point. However, his confidence is being completely ruined. I do not know, but if you look at his batting, he is not batting the way he used to bat two or three years ago," Ashwin said, visibly fuming over the situation.
Lack Of Opportunities
Ashwin said that the team management should pick Jaiswal whenever possible, as opportunities are already very limited for him. The veteran spinner added that the situation is very unfair to the youngster.
"He was a run machine. If his confidence is getting ruined, it is the job of the team management and selectors to give him an opportunity wherever possible. But he has not been getting those opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair," said Ashwin.
"That is why I am saying, if there is an opportunity here for these two ODIs, honestly, if I were in the position of the team management or selectors, I would have gone and asked Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'This is the situation for these two ODIs, do you want to play? If you want to play, please go ahead and play.' There is absolutely nothing like international game time," added Ashwin.
Former BCCI selection committee head Ajit Agarkar—whose tenure has recently concluded—was a strong advocate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, aiming to establish the young opener as a core figure in India's ODI setup ahead of next year's World Cup.
Reports indicate that selection dilemmas surrounding Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma contributed to Agarkar's contract not being extended. With Jaiswal's 50-over exposure still limited, serious questions are being raised regarding India's long-term planning and bench strength for the World Cup in South Africa.
Meanwhile, while Ashwin acknowledges that Jaiswal needs adequate preparation time for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, he strongly disapproves of sacrificing the youngster's white-ball development to make it happen.
"I agree that he needs to prepare for Test cricket. But tell me, when did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI? When did he last play a T20? When did he last play a Test match? The one he played in Sri Lanka was his last Test," said Ashwin.
"After that, he has not played any international cricket at all. Yet, this is a player who was in prime form and scoring runs consistently. Wherever you set up stumps, he was scoring runs. It is very unfortunate. It is definitely the responsibility of the selectors and team management to look after Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a precious talent," Ashwin concluded.