"Tell me this, I can understand Shubman Gill's situation because he is travelling. I can also understand KL Rahul's situation. But Yashasvi Jaiswal has no game time at all, right? I am not speaking purely from a perspective of just handing Yashasvi Jaiswal opportunities. I understand and agree with your point. However, his confidence is being completely ruined. I do not know, but if you look at his batting, he is not batting the way he used to bat two or three years ago," Ashwin said, visibly fuming over the situation.