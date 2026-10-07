'A Tenure Marked By Truly Special Moments': BCCI Hails Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector's Term Ends

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The BCCI paid tribute to Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday as his tenure as chief selector ended. During his time in charge, the Indian men's cricket team won multiple ICC trophies.

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BCCI member units empowered office-bearers to decide on Ajit Agarkars future
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Summary of this article

  • Ajit Agarkar's term as India's chief selector has officially ended.

  • The BCCI thanked him for delivering "truly special moments."

  • India won three ICC trophies during his time in charge.

The BCCI paid tribute to Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday after his tenure as chairman of selectors ended. BCCI said that Agarkar's tenure was marked by "truly special moments for Indian cricket."

"A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final," BCCI tweeted.

"Thank you, Ajit Agarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead," BCCI added.

Agarkar took charge in July 2023 and his tenure officially ended on October 4. During his time as chairman, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final and went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

Earlier on the day, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir also paid an emotional tribute to Agarkar.

Taking to X (former Twitter), the India head coach wrote: “Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!”

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BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

With Agarkar's departure now official, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken over as interim chief selector. He chaired the recent meeting to select India's squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

The BCCI has already opened applications for one position on the senior men's selection committee. Meanwhile, Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman will attend future senior selection meetings to improve communication between the selection panel and the COE.

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