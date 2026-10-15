BCCI Faces Setback As Two Former India Stars Reject Selector Role After Ajit Agarkar's Exit

Two former India stars with nearly 100 Tests each have reportedly rejected the BCCI's offer to become selectors
Ajit Agarkar's exit has left the West Zone position on the selection committee vacant
VVS Laxman's growing influence could play a role in the BCCI's next decision
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing a challenge in finding a suitable replacement for Ajit Agarkar after his tenure as chairman of the senior men's selection committee ended earlier this month. With the board looking to fill the vacancy, the search for an experienced former international cricketer has reportedly hit a roadblock.
Two former India stars, both of whom played close to 100 Test matches during their careers, have turned down the opportunity to join the selection panel. The development has also raised questions about the board's future selection strategy and whether it will maintain continuity in the current setup.
Two Former India Stars Turn Down BCCI's Selector Offer
According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI approached two former Indian cricketers with extensive Test experience for the vacant West Zone position on the selection committee. However, neither reportedly agreed to take up the role.
The West Zone vacancy emerged after Agarkar decided against seeking an extension. The board subsequently invited applications, with October 14 set as the deadline. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who had been discussed as a possible candidate, did not apply before the deadline.
The selection committee plays a crucial role in choosing India's squads across formats, assessing domestic talent and building the team's bench strength. Finding a candidate with the necessary experience and willingness to take on the responsibility has therefore become a priority for the BCCI.
The report also suggests that the board is weighing the importance of continuity as it considers its next move. Agarkar's departure comes at a significant stage, with India's preparations for upcoming international assignments requiring consistency in selection decisions.
VVS Laxman's Growing Influence Could Shape BCCI's Decision
The uncertainty surrounding Agarkar's replacement has also brought VVS Laxman's role into focus. The former India batter, who heads the National Cricket Academy's successor structure at the Centre of Excellence, was present at the selection meeting for India's New Zealand tour, prompting speculation about his growing involvement in cricketing decisions.
The report highlighted the board's preference for continuity, particularly with major tournaments approaching. A source was quoted as saying, "BCCI would have preferred continuity with Agarkar staying on till the World Cup, but things didn't go as expected."
The same source also explained the challenge of bringing in a new chairman with a potentially different approach.
"If a new chairman of the selection committee comes in, there's a chance his vision could be different from that of the people working now. So, the board will have to gauge the vision of the new selector. With Laxman's growing influence, the board may let things remain the way they are at present."
Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha is currently handling the chief selector's responsibilities on an interim basis. The BCCI has also reportedly considered improving the financial package to attract experienced candidates. However, the final decision will depend on the availability of suitable applicants and the board's plans for the selection committee's future.