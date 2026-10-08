'What's The Procedure?': Ravindra Jadeja Reacts To BCCI Chief Selector Vacancy

Ravindra Jadeja made a rare appearance on X, asking the BCCI about the procedure to apply for the vacant chief selector's post
Ajit Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4, with Pragyan Ojha currently serving as interim chairman
Gautam Gambhir praised Agarkar for his role in India's three ICC trophy wins during his tenure
Ravindra Jadeja does not exactly make a habit of dropping into the X timeline, but the India all-rounder made a rare appearance on Wednesday and, this time, it was a BCCI post that caught his attention.
With the board inviting applications for the vacant chairman of selectors' position after Ajit Agarkar's exit, Jadeja had a rather simple question: "What the procedure?"
Jadeja's brief reply came hours after the BCCI confirmed that Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the men's selection committee had ended.
The all-rounder is not particularly active on X, making his interaction all the more noticeable. His previous reply on the platform came on February 19, when he responded to former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on a post concerning Nepal cricket.
Agarkar's tenure officially ended on October 4, with former India spinner Pragyan Ojha currently serving as the interim chairman of the men's selection committee. Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh are the other members of the panel.
Jadeja's post came on a day when India head coach Gautam Gambhir also paid tribute to the outgoing selector. Gambhir credited Agarkar's belief in putting the team first for India's success during his stint at the helm.
"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!!" Gambhir posted on X.
Agarkar's tenure coincided with a hugely successful run for Indian cricket. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup while he was chairman of the selection committee.
His stint also covered a major transition in the national team, with batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from T20I and Test cricket.
Agarkar had developed a reputation as a tough and decisive selector, although he remained non-committal about whether Kohli and Rohit would continue to figure in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The BCCI is now looking for Agarkar's successor, with applications invited for the vacant position.