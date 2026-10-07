Want To Become Team India Selector? Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply & Deadline

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Aakash Biswas
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The BCCI has invited applications for filling up the vacant position in the men's selection committee following the exit of Ajit Agarkar.

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BCCI has invited applications for a vacant post of selector
BCCI has invited applications for a vacant post of selector
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI invited applications for one post on the Men's Selection Committee following the conclusion of Ajit Agarkar's tenure

  • Interested applicants must submit their application via the online Google Form on the official BCCI website

  • The selected candidate will be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team for representation in Tests, ODIs, T20Is

Following Ajit Agarkar’s exit as chief selector, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited fresh applications for one vacant position on its Men’s Selection Committee.

Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4, with the former India pacer having informed the Indian cricket board after its Annual General Meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension to his contract.

The Indian cricket board rolled out an official release, looking for candidates who would be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team for representation in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and any other format.

What’s The Eligibility Criteria To Apply For Selector?

As per the BCCI’s release, the applicant should have played a minimum of 7 Test Matches, or 30 First-Class matches, or at least 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class games.

The applicant must have retired from the game at least five years previously.

Note: Any person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee, as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.

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What Will Be Selected Candidate's Key Responsibilities?

The selected candidate will be responsible for:

  • Selecting the best possible Senior National Men’s Team in a fair and transparent manner, while identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength.

  • Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches and contributing to the selection and development of the Senior National Men’s Team across formats.

  • Attending team meetings and travelling to watch domestic and international matches, as required.

  • Preparing and providing quarterly evaluation reports on the team’s performance to the Apex Council of BCCI.

  • Addressing the media on team selection.

  • Appointing the captain for the team in each format.

What's The Deadline To Apply For Selector's Post?

Eligible candidates may submit their applications by 5:00 PM IST on October 14, 2026.

How To Apply For The Selector’s Post?

Interested applicants may apply by filling up the google form given by the BCCI on their official website. After the screening and shortlisting process, selected candidates will be invited for personal interviews as part of the next stage of evaluation.

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