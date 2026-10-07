Who Will Replace Agarkar? BCCI Opens Applications As VVS Laxman And Two More Former India Cricketers Emerge

Ajit Agarkar’s three-year tenure as India’s chief selector has ended, with the BCCI inviting applications for his replacement
Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as interim chairman, while Parthiv Patel and VVS Laxman are among the names linked to the race
The new selector must meet BCCI’s playing and retirement criteria and will play a key role in shaping India’s squad and leadership choices
The Ajit Agarkar era in Indian cricket has come to an end, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now opened the door for a new face to join its senior men's selection committee.
Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4 after the former India pacer decided against seeking an extension. The BCCI has invited applications for one vacancy on the five-member panel, with candidates having until October 14 to apply.
For now, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken over as interim chairman, alongside Shiv Sunder Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh. The immediate appointment could therefore have an interesting twist, with the new entrant potentially also emerging as the next permanent chairman.
What Is The Criteria To Apply?
The BCCI has laid down specific eligibility requirements for the vacancy. A candidate must have played at least seven Tests, 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.
Applicants must also have retired from cricket at least five years previously. Anyone who has served on a BCCI Cricket Committee for a cumulative period of five years is not eligible for the men's selection panel.
The successful candidate will have responsibilities extending beyond squad selection, including scouting players, assessing domestic and international performances, strengthening India's bench strength, attending team meetings and travelling to matches when required.
Who Are In The Race?
Pragyan Ojha
Ojha currently has the inside track simply because he is already part of the selection committee. The former left-arm spinner played 24 Tests for India and has been handed the interim chairman's responsibility following Agarkar's exit. If the BCCI appoints someone with fewer Test appearances, Ojha could retain the top position based on seniority.
Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel is another prominent name linked with the vacancy. The former wicketkeeper-batter played 25 Tests, meaning his international experience could put him ahead of Ojha if he joins the committee. His experience in Indian cricket and involvement in the franchise ecosystem further adds weight to his candidature.
VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman presents a different possibility. The former India batter currently heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is set to attend senior selection meetings regularly to improve coordination between the selectors, team management and the Bengaluru facility. His growing involvement makes his name an intriguing one in the wider succession conversation.
With the application window now open, the BCCI's next move will determine who gets the responsibility of shaping India's selection plans in the post-Agarkar era.