KL Rahul smashed a brilliant century against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington
Rahul became the eighth Asian batter to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries
He equalled Murali Vijay's record of 12 Test centuries as an opener for India
KL Rahul produced a memorable batting performance against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, bringing up a magnificent century on Day 3. The Indian batter reached the three-figure mark in 207 deliveries, helping the visitors continue their impressive comeback after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings.
However, Rahul's hundred was more than just another milestone in his career, as it also helped him enter an elite list of Asian batters.
The right-hander showed tremendous patience and composure throughout his innings, building on his 130-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. After the latter departed for 85, Rahul joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal to keep India's innings on track.
KL Rahul Joins Elite Asian Batters With Test Hundreds Across All SENA Countries
With his century in Wellington, Rahul became the eighth Asian batter to register a Test hundred in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He joins an illustrious list featuring Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli.
Interestingly, Rahul and Saeed Anwar are the only two batters from this group to achieve the feat while opening the batting.
KL Rahul Equals Murali Vijay's Record Among Indian Openers
Rahul also reached another significant milestone with his latest hundred. He now has 12 Test centuries as an opener for India, equalling Murali Vijay's tally.
Only Sunil Gavaskar (33) and Virender Sehwag (22) have scored more hundreds as Indian Test openers. Rahul and Vijay are followed by Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, who have nine centuries each.
With this knock, Rahul has further strengthened his reputation as one of India's most dependable overseas Test batters.