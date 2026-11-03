KL Rahul Or Ishan Kishan? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Vs NZ

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India Playing 11 for IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Check the predicted XI, captain, batting lineup, bowling combination, key selections and players who could miss out

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KL Rahul
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul sprints during the practice session. | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India will look to build on their T20I series win against New Zealand in the 1st ODI

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to strengthen India's batting lineup

  • Shubman Gill will captain India, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Naman Dhir among the predicted selections

India will look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour after clinching the five-match T20I series 3-2. While the Men in Blue secured the series despite losing the final two matches, the Black Caps will take confidence from finishing the T20I campaign on a high.

With the first ODI approaching, the spotlight will shift to India's team combination, especially the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will headline the batting lineup. Shubman Gill will lead India in the series opener at Auckland's Eden Park on November 4.

India are expected to field a strong batting lineup, with Gill and Rohit likely to open, followed by Kohli at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad could compete for a middle-order spot, particularly if Shreyas Iyer is rested. KL Rahul is likely to take the wicketkeeping duties, while Ishan Kishan remains another option.

The biggest selection battle could be in the middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad offers another dependable batting option, while Naman Dhir could strengthen India's flexibility with his all-round abilities. Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide additional balance, allowing India to extend their batting depth.

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming

Related Content
India Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, left, raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia as teammate Virat Kohli watches on in Sydney. - Photo: AP
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during one of the practice session ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand scheduled to start on November 4, 2026 - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial in the middle overs, with Mohammed Siraj bringing experience to the pace attack. Gurnoor Brar could get an opportunity, although Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj are also options. The final combination will depend on the surface and India's preferred bowling balance.

India Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI vs New Zealand

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

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