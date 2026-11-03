India will look to build on their T20I series win against New Zealand in the 1st ODI
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to strengthen India's batting lineup
Shubman Gill will captain India, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Naman Dhir among the predicted selections
India will look to carry their winning momentum into the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour after clinching the five-match T20I series 3-2. While the Men in Blue secured the series despite losing the final two matches, the Black Caps will take confidence from finishing the T20I campaign on a high.
With the first ODI approaching, the spotlight will shift to India's team combination, especially the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will headline the batting lineup. Shubman Gill will lead India in the series opener at Auckland's Eden Park on November 4.
India are expected to field a strong batting lineup, with Gill and Rohit likely to open, followed by Kohli at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad could compete for a middle-order spot, particularly if Shreyas Iyer is rested. KL Rahul is likely to take the wicketkeeping duties, while Ishan Kishan remains another option.
The biggest selection battle could be in the middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad offers another dependable batting option, while Naman Dhir could strengthen India's flexibility with his all-round abilities. Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide additional balance, allowing India to extend their batting depth.
In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial in the middle overs, with Mohammed Siraj bringing experience to the pace attack. Gurnoor Brar could get an opportunity, although Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj are also options. The final combination will depend on the surface and India's preferred bowling balance.
India Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI vs New Zealand
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.