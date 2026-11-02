'Why Should I Work Harder?': India's Domestic Star Questions His Motivation After Repeated Snubs

Sarfaraz Khan admits repeated disappointments have made him question why he should keep working harder
The Mumbai batter credits his father, Naushad Ahmed, as his biggest source of motivation
Sarfaraz insists he will continue working hard despite uncertainty over his India future
Sarfaraz Khan has opened up about the emotional challenges of his cricketing journey, admitting that repeated disappointments and uncertainty over his India future have tested his motivation.
Despite producing impressive performances in domestic cricket and earning opportunities at the international level, the Mumbai batter continues to find himself on the fringes of India's Test setup.
In a candid conversation with The Indian Express, Sarfaraz reflected on his struggles, lack of support and the one person who continues to inspire him to keep pushing forward: his father, Naushad Ahmed.
Sarfaraz Khan Questions His Motivation
Sarfaraz Khan revealed that the recurring uncertainty surrounding his career has left him questioning the purpose of putting himself through the same demanding routine. The batter admitted that he often wonders whether the sacrifices and relentless practice are worth it.
“I wake up every morning and ask myself the same question. Why should I work harder and undergo the same thing again and again?” he told The Indian Express.
However, his father's continued efforts provide him with the motivation to carry on, even when opportunities seem limited.
“But when I see that my father is working hard for me, I want to score runs for him. This is the only factor that is motivating me,” he added.
Sarfaraz Credits Father for His Journey
The Mumbai batter also spoke candidly about feeling alone throughout his cricketing journey, insisting that his father has remained his strongest supporter through every setback.
“Everyone knows that I don’t have support in my life,” Sarfaraz said, adding, “If I have support, it is only from my father. No one has supported me in my life. But it’s okay.”
Reflecting on his domestic achievements, Sarfaraz highlighted the enormous effort he has invested in reaching the highest level of Indian cricket.
“I have worked hard. I fulfilled my father’s dream. It’s not easy to play in India in this generation,” he said.
He also pointed towards his consistent big scores, including triple and double centuries, as evidence of his efforts.
Sarfaraz, who has scored a Test century and three half-centuries in six appearances for India, remains determined to continue playing whenever an opportunity arrives. His immediate future may remain uncertain, but his father's belief continues to keep his cricketing ambitions alive.