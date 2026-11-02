Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bayern Munich visit Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a key Champions League league-phase match at the Wanda Metropolitano
Bayern are 14th with five points from three games, while Atletico are 16th with four points
Atletico arrive in strong form, unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches and solid at home
Bayern Munich head to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday with both sides needing points in the Champions League league phase. Bayern are 14th with five points from three games while Atletico sit 16th with four from the same number of matches.
The meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano matters for both clubs as they try to climb the table early in the competition. It also keeps focus on Bayern’s push for a Champions League title that has remained out of reach in recent seasons.
Atletico have turned their season around. After losing two and drawing one of their opening five matches in all competitions, they have won nine of their last 10 and stayed unbeaten in that spell.
They have built that run on a firm defence. Atletico kept six clean sheets across that stretch and arrive after a 2-0 La Liga win over Levante on Saturday.
Diego Simeone’s side are second in Spain with 28 points after 11 matchweeks, two behind Barcelona. In Europe, Atletico lost 2-1 to Liverpool on September 9, beat Manchester United 2-0 on October 13 and drew 1-1 with Stuttgart on October 20.
Home form has also been strong. Atletico have won five and drawn one of six matches at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three.
Bayern also come into the match after a draw. They were held 2-2 by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday but stayed top of the Bundesliga with 18 points, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.
Their recent Champions League results have been mixed. Bayern drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on October 21 and were also held 3-3 by Viking FK on October 13.
Kompany is unlikely to be on the touchline. The Bayern coach is still recovering after collapsing during a training session in late October.
The clubs last met in December 2020 when they drew 1-1. Bayern won the two meetings before that 4-0 and 1-0.
Their away record offers both comfort and concern. Bayern have failed to win three of their last five away matches, though they remained unbeaten in all five, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven.
Team News
Both sides face significant squad management challenges heading into the match, with Atlético Madrid dealing with key fitness concerns and Bayern Munich navigating a growing injury list. For Atlético, Johnny Cardoso and Koke remain fitness doubts despite returning to training, leaving Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand expected to anchor the midfield while Julián Alvarez and Kang-In Lee are set to lead the attack together.
Meanwhile, Bayern face far greater disruption: Luis Díaz is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Ismaël Saibari all picked up knocks against Dortmund, which could see Alphonso Davies and Lennart Karl deployed on the flanks. The crisis extends to goal as well, where injuries to both Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig leave Sven Ulreich in line for a rare start.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Atletico Madrid And Bayern Munich
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Atletico Madrid And Bayern Munich Take Place?
The UCL encounter between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will take place at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.