Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Meanwhile, Bayern face far greater disruption: Luis Díaz is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, and Ismaël Saibari all picked up knocks against Dortmund, which could see Alphonso Davies and Lennart Karl deployed on the flanks. The crisis extends to goal as well, where injuries to both Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig leave Sven Ulreich in line for a rare start.