Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Vincent Kompany and Mikel Arteta meet again on Wednesday as Bayern Munich host Arsenal in Munich
Bayern enter after a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig but remain without suspended Michael Olise
Arsenal arrive after a 3-0 win over Lille and are yet to concede in the Champions League
Vincent Kompany and Mikel Arteta meet again on the touchline on Wednesday when Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a high-stakes Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena. The reunion pits two former Manchester City colleagues against each other after mixed matchday-two results in Europe.
Bayern come into the game after a 3-3 draw with Viking FK, where they led 3-2 deep into stoppage time before Herman Haugen headed in a 90th-minute equaliser. Arsenal arrive in Munich after a 3-0 home win over Lille, built on another sharp second-half burst.
The contrast is clear. Bayern carry firepower and a long home record in Europe. Arsenal bring control and the competition's best defence so far.
Bayern's European Momentum
Bayern have already shown both extremes.
They opened their Champions League campaign with a 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt before slipping to a chaotic 3-3 draw against Viking FK. Herman Haugen's late header denied them after they had recovered from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.
That game also cost Bayern Michael Olise. The forward was sent off for two bookable offences and will miss Wednesday's match.
The numbers are strong. Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions in 2026-27 and have scored 25 goals in their last six games. They now set out to find the back of the net for the 24th Champions League game running.
Their home run in Europe is even stronger. Bayern are unbeaten in 39 home group stage and league phase games in the Champions League, winning 37 of them since a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in December 2013; Kompany was an unused Sky Blues substitute that day.
Arsenal's Defensive Edge
Arsenal have taken a different route.
They have scored only four goals in the 2026-27 Champions League, the fewest among the top 10 teams in the league-phase table. Even so, they are the only side yet to concede in the competition.
That run began with a 1-0 win over Napoli and continued with a 3-0 victory over Lille.
Arsenal have now won 14 straight Champions League league-phase matches, split evenly between seven at home and seven away. That record gives Arteta's side a clear platform even if their scoring has been modest.
The Gunners have lost on their last three visits to the Allianz Arena, only prevailing once when Arteta captained his club to a 2-0 last-16 second-leg win in 2012-13.
Team News
Bayern have one forced change.
Olise is suspended after his red card against Viking FK. Eighteen-year-old Lennart Karl is the favourite to replace him ahead of Serge Gnabry.
There are other calls too. Joshua Kimmich missed training on Tuesday due to personal reasons and remains uncertain for the Arsenal match. Jamal Musiala is also expected to miss out because of a thigh problem.
Bayern have better news in defence and goal. Kim Min-jae - recently linked with a transfer to Arsenal - is fine despite being forced off with an unspecified injury in the 77th minute of the Leipzig thumping. On another positive note, Bayern are confident that 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be fit to return in between the posts, after sitting out the weekend's triumph with a foot issue.
Arsenal, by contrast, have no disciplinary concerns.
Arteta could still make changes. Madueke is likely to replace Eberechi Eze after his decisive cameo at Nottingham Forest, while Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Viktor Gyokeres are also in line for starts.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Bayern Munich And Arsenal
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Bayern Munich And Arsenal Take Place?
The UCL encounter between Bayern Munich And Arsenal will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and has a start time of 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 22.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between Allianz Arena, München, Germany will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.