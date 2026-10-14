Harry Kane’s Brace Not Enough As Viking Hold Bayern Munich In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller

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Bayern Munich suffered an astonishing setback in the UEFA Champions League, drawing 3-3 with Norwegian side Viking FK in a chaotic game at the Lyse Arena. Viking stunned the German giants in the first half, racing into a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen. But Vincent Kompany’s side bounced back after the break. Harry Kane sparked the comeback with a penalty after 54 minutes and then headed his second goal six minutes later. Luis Díaz then capped the comeback in the 71st minute. In the 74th minute Olise was shown a second yellow card and the momentum of the match shifted once more. Capitalising on their numerical advantage, Viking pressed forward, and Herman Haugen scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Harry Kane
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig react after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich reacts after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Herman Haugen
Viking's Herman Haugen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Vikings Herman Haugen
Viking's Herman Haugen, left, scores his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Lise Åserud/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Bayern Munichs Harry Kane
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich talks to referee Georgi Kabakov during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Vikings Peter Christiansen
Viking's Peter Christiansen, left, and Bayern Münich's Nathaniel Brown in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Vikings Peter Christiansen
Viking's Peter Christiansen, left, celebrates scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP
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Viking vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League highlights-Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Jonas Urbig makes a save after an attempt by Viking's Gianni Stensness during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Viking and Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB via AP

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