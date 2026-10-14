Harry Kane’s Brace Not Enough As Viking Hold Bayern Munich In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 4:11 pm

Bayern Munich suffered an astonishing setback in the UEFA Champions League, drawing 3-3 with Norwegian side Viking FK in a chaotic game at the Lyse Arena. Viking stunned the German giants in the first half, racing into a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen. But Vincent Kompany’s side bounced back after the break. Harry Kane sparked the comeback with a penalty after 54 minutes and then headed his second goal six minutes later. Luis Díaz then capped the comeback in the 71st minute. In the 74th minute Olise was shown a second yellow card and the momentum of the match shifted once more. Capitalising on their numerical advantage, Viking pressed forward, and Herman Haugen scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.