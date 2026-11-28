DMK president M K Stalin also told the party’s MPs that its two principal demands had been incorporated into the revised Bill. He said the party had opposed any move that could reduce Tamil Nadu’s share of parliamentary representation and had secured protection for the state’s position for the next 25 years. “We have done our duty. Explain this to everyone. During the upcoming parliamentary session, strongly articulate our position. There should be no hesitation in openly expressing the party’s stand,” he told said.