DMK and NCP-SP support takes the NDA’s projected Lok Sabha tally from 320 to around 350 MPs.
The government would still be 10 votes short of the 360 required if all 540 sitting MPs vote; YSRCP support would take the tally to 354.
The revised proposal provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states, while preserving their relative share of representation.
The numbers game over the Centre’s proposed delimitation legislation has begun to turn in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s favour. Indication of support for the bill from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) will help the NDA’s get close to the numbers needed to pass the law.
The DMK and the NCP-SP, the latter an INDIA Bloc constituent, have indicated support for the revised delimitation proposal, giving a boost to the BJP's push for the bill. Their combined strength of 30 Lok Sabha MPs, 22 from the DMK and eight from the NCP-SP, could take the projected support for the Bill from around 320 to 350 votes.
However, even if all 540 sitting members vote, a constitutional amendment will need 360 votes — leaving the ruling alliance short of 10 votes despite the two parties’ backing.
The shift in DMK and NCP-SP's positions comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, where the government is expected to push a revised package linking delimitation with the implementation of 33% reservation for women.
DMK, NCP-SP Support Changes The Numbers
The Union Cabinet has cleared three draft legislations: the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and amendments to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals provide for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, alongside a corresponding expansion of state legislative assemblies.
The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has agreed to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats, provided Tamil Nadu’s existing share of representation is protected. The party has maintained that the state should retain its 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats. DMK MP A Raja said the revised arrangement appeared to safeguard that demand, while leaving room for procedural objections.
“Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained. Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment,” Raja was quoted as saying by ANI.
DMK president M K Stalin also told the party’s MPs that its two principal demands had been incorporated into the revised Bill. He said the party had opposed any move that could reduce Tamil Nadu’s share of parliamentary representation and had secured protection for the state’s position for the next 25 years. “We have done our duty. Explain this to everyone. During the upcoming parliamentary session, strongly articulate our position. There should be no hesitation in openly expressing the party’s stand,” he told said.
The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support, even thought it has not made a formal announcement. Party leader Jitendra Awhad earlied described delimitation as a constitutional requirement and said the party would back the process. “A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation,” he told reporters. The party has maintained that the increase should be uniform across states, rather than changing their relative share.
Meanwhile, the NCP-SP has issued a whip directing all its members to attend the Lok Sabha on November 30 for the upcoming Parliament session.
Why 350 MPs May Still Not Be Enough
The NDA’s estimated strength stands at around 320 MPs, including the BJP’s 241 members and its allies. DMK and NCP-SP support would take it to 350. That is a significant improvement, but it remains below the 360 votes required.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with four MPs, could provide another route. If it backs the legislation, the projected tally would rise to 354 — still six votes short of the two-thirds threshold. The final calculation will depend on the number of members present and voting, as well as support from smaller parties and individual MPs. Abstentions can lower the two-thirds threshold, but they do not remove the separate requirement of a majority of the House’s total membership.
The earlier attempt to pass the bill offers a reminder of the challenge. On April 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against. The government had needed 352 votes among the 528 members who voted. The revised proposal is an attempt to address concerns that helped bring about that defeat.
The Lok Sabha is only one part of the legislative hurdle. Under Article 368, a constitutional amendment must secure a majority of the total membership of each House of Parliament, as well as the presence of at least two-thirds of members who would voting. But the NDA’s position in the Upper House is less comfortable, and it will need to secure support beyond its own ranks.
For the government, the DMK and NCP-SP’s support marks a political breakthrough after April’s defeat. But the arithmetic is not settled. The special session will test whether the BJP-led alliance can turn those indications into votes — and whether it can secure the constitutional majority in both Houses.