Some Samajwadi Party leaders have signalled conditional backing for the BJP’s delimitation proposal, according to party sources
The reported support from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP adds to the BJP’s outreach beyond the NDA
The plan under discussion would raise each state’s Lok Sabha strength by 50 per cent, with Uttar Pradesh going from 80 seats to 120
The BJP's attempt to line up support for its delimitation plan is starting to find echoes outside the NDA, with some Samajwadi Party figures seen as possible supporters of a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats. That could make it harder for the Opposition to hold a united line against the proposal, News18 reported.
There are also signs of openness from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, reinforcing the sense that the BJP is trying to widen acceptance for the proposal beyond its own camp. The plan under discussion would lift each state's Lok Sabha tally by 50 per cent.
Politically, that could alter the calculations in key states, especially Uttar Pradesh, and it also puts the INDIA bloc's cohesion under pressure. The key issue now is whether those early signals turn into a formal stand in Parliament.
SP Signals Support
Some Samajwadi Party leaders have signalled conditional backing for seat expansion, party sources said, according to the report. That gives the BJP some room to manoeuvre at a time when the Opposition is insisting delimitation should not proceed without broader agreement.
Uttar Pradesh is central to that arithmetic. The SP remains one of the most important opposition forces in the state, so any change in its stance would carry significance far beyond an internal party discussion.
Even support from a part of the SP leadership would let the BJP question the Opposition's argument that the exercise is being forced through without a wider consensus. It would also suggest that the Opposition's internal fault lines may be deeper than they appear, even more so at a time when the assembly elections in the state are just around the corner.
The numbers are striking. Under the proposed 50 per cent across-the-board expansion, Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha strength would go from 80 to 120, creating 40 more constituencies in the state's political landscape. For the BJP, which has often stressed its dominance in Uttar Pradesh, that would substantially broaden the electoral arena if the plan unfolds as intended. For the SP, the extra seats could also create more room to consolidate its social base and extend its reach.
NCP-SP Dimension
The NCP-SP's reported willingness to examine the formula adds another layer to BJP's outreach. It points to the possibility of support from outside the ruling alliance for a model framed as proportionate growth for every state.
The BJP argues for uniformity. By giving each state a 50 per cent increase over its current Lok Sabha strength, it can say the proposal is not designed to favour only its strongholds.
That makes the Sharad Pawar-led party's stance politically meaningful. If opposition parties outside the NDA show openness, it becomes harder for the INDIA bloc to keep a single line on delimitation.
For the BJP, the arithmetic is only part of the picture.
"With increased numbers in the opposition-ruled states, and even in the states due for elections, we are likely to gain, according to our ground analysis," said a senior BJP leader involved in making the election strategy as cited by the report.
The bigger prize for the party is legitimacy. Support from opposition leaders would let the BJP argue that the restructuring is not merely an NDA or BJP project, but one that has won acceptance across party lines.
INDIA Bloc Risks
That leaves the INDIA bloc facing a problem.
If individual leaders and MPs start taking positions different from their party's official line, it becomes harder to maintain a common delimitation strategy. The issue then shifts from a contest between the ruling alliance and the Opposition to a test of discipline within opposition ranks.
The next step will be crucial. The real question is whether these signals of support turn into a formal parliamentary commitment. Even before that happens, the BJP's outreach beyond the NDA suggests the Opposition's resistance may be less unified than it claims.