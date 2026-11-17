Congress accused the government of economic mismanagement and anti-people policies, alleging they fuelled rising inflation.

Jairam Ramesh cited a survey claiming 61% of households saw monthly expenses rise over 20%.

He said 74% cut non-essential spending, while 50% reduced purchases of essential goods.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government's "economic mismanagement and anti-people policies" have fuelled runaway inflation but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "insensitivity and arrogance" are such that, even in the midst of this "crisis", his only concern remains politics.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report, which cited a survey to claim that six out of every ten families are currently spending 20 per cent more on household goods compared to a year ago.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Households in distress due to inflation; businesses forced to shut down! The Modi government's economic mismanagement and anti-people policies have fuelled runaway inflation, breaking the back of both the common public and the business community."

The monthly expenses of 61% of households have risen by more than 20%, Ramesh said, citing the survey.

He said 74% of people are cutting back on non-essential spending, while 50% are being forced to reduce even their purchases of essential goods.

"Over the past year, prices have surged: ghee and edible oils by 75%, vegetables by 73%, rice, wheat, and other grains by 71%, milk and dairy products by 65%, and pulses by 62%," he pointed out.