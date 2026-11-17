Three labourers died after a speeding dumper truck rammed into a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident occurred amid dense fog on the Lucknow-Sitapur National Highway near Sahajanpur village.
Two labourers were injured and admitted to Sidhauli Community Health Centre in stable condition.
A speeding dumper truck rammed into a tractor-trolley amid dense fog on the Lucknow-Sitapur National Highway here on Tuesday, leaving three labourers dead and two others injured, police said.
The accident took place near Sahajanpur village when the dumper truck attempted to overtake the tractor-trolley.
Circle Officer (Sidhauli), Ved Prakash Srivastava, said the victims were returning home to Targaon and Laharpur after working in Lucknow when the accident took place.
The deceased were identified as Govind (22), Neelu (25), and Akash (18), Srivastava said.
The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sidhauli, where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.