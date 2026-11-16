Arunachal: Police Probe Sought After Man Injured In Blasting During Road Construction Work

Four student and youth organisations in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district have sought a police investigation after a local farmer, Taya Yabu, was seriously injured by a rock fragment during highway blasting operations at Yapik village around 1 pm on November 13, 2026.

Jointly signed by the All Boh Ramo Bokar Students' Union, Ramo Area Youth Association, Shi-Yomi unit of the Adi Students Union, and Boh Ramo Bokar Youth Association, the complaint alleges that Puna Hinda Construction Company conducted the blast without adequate prior warnings, sirens, or public announcements, and calls for probing the junior engineer, site in-charge, and blasting supervisor.