Who Met Lawrence Bishnoi In Prison? Delhi Police Seek Visitor Records From Sabarmati Jail

Delhi Police have sought records of people who met or tried to visit the jailed gangster to investigate possible links with his associates outside prison.
The move comes amid extortion threats against businessmen and Bollywood personalities allegedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Investigators are examining whether prison visitors acted as intermediaries between Bishnoi and gang members operating outside Sabarmati jail.
Delhi Police have sought details from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail of people who have met gangster Lawrence Bishnoi or sought permission to visit him, as part of an investigation into his possible links with associates outside prison.
According to PTI quoting police sources, the inquiry is aimed at finding out whether some visitors may have acted as intermediaries between Bishnoi and members of his gang operating outside prison.
Bishnoi is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. The police move comes amid a series of extortion threats allegedly issued in the gang's name against businessmen and people from the film industry. Investigators are examining whether prison visits may have provided a channel for communication between Bishnoi and his associates outside.
Delhi Police Seek Visitor Records
The police request covers details of everyone who has met Bishnoi in jail, as well as those who sought permission to visit him.
A Delhi Police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity that the police want to examine the visitors' backgrounds and their possible connections with the gangster.
"Once we receive the details from the jail authorities, dedicated teams will keep a close watch on the movements and activities of these visitors. Their profiles and possible links with Bishnoi's close associates will also be examined," the officer said.
Police will examine the visitors' backgrounds to determine whether any of them have links with Bishnoi's associates or may have acted as go-betweens between him and gang members outside prison.
Extortion Threats In Delhi
In Delhi, the owner of a private hospital in Nihal Vihar recently approached the police after allegedly receiving a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 20 crore from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang.
The threat was reportedly sent through social media using an international phone number.
Delhi Police are investigating whether people visiting Bishnoi in prison could be acting as intermediaries between him and his associates outside, the officer added.
Bollywood Personalities Also Targeted
Mumbai has also figured in the investigation, with the Bishnoi gang's name surfacing in threats against Bollywood personalities.
Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana recently received threatening audio messages demanding money.
In another incident, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area in October. A social media post purportedly attributed to members of the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and warned others in the film industry against working with actor Salman Khan.