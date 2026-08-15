Vikrant Massey Recalls Facing Threats Over The Sabarmati Report: 'Had To Listen To A Lot Of Abuse'

Vikrant Massey revealed he faced severe online abuse and threats following the release of his film The Sabarmati Report.
Massey disclosed that his WhatsApp number and car registration details were leaked publicly during the intense backlash against the political thriller.
The targeted harassment occurred at a highly vulnerable time for the actor, whose son was only six months old when the controversy began.
The Sabarmati Report (2024), directed by Dheeraj Sarna, starred Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. The political thriller was inspired by the 2002 burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, Gujarat, which killed 59 people.
On Shekhar Suman's talk show, Massey opened up about the severe emotional and mental toll of social media toxicity. He also shared the intense backlash he faced following the release of his film, which occurred when his son was only six months old.
Vikrant Massey on receiving threats over The Sabarmati Report
Massey detailed the specific threats and the leak of the WhatsApp number.
"I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used: propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuse. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly," Massey said.
The National Award winner also explained how the targeted harassment had an emotional impact.
"My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media. However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards, and it doesn’t matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them," said the 12th Fail star.
Vikrant Massey's work front
Massey's recent release was Netflix's Musafir Cafe, which has been renewed for a second season following the success of season 1.
Massey will reprise his role as Chander in the upcoming series. The show also stars Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui.
It opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.