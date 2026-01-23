Jennifer Lopez In Talks To Sing World Peace Anthem For Vikrant Massey's White? Here's What We Know

Vikrant Massey is playing global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White.
Actor Vikrant Massey will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming film, titled White. The international project is backed by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, with Montoo Bassi as the director. The recent update on the film has got us excited as industry sources have informed that makers are in talks with an international music label to bring on board global music icon Jennifer Lopez for a special song in the film.
Jennifer Lopez to be part of Vikrant Massey's White?
According to insiders, “Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of the film, White.” It will be in English and Spanish, and is “envisioned as a grand anthem for promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson’s Heal The World.”
If this news happens to be true, then it will be a huge crossover.
About White
The international thriller will be available in English and Spanish, targeting a larger audience. The makers are planning to dub the film in 21 languages, including Hindi. The shoot has already been completed, with 90% of filming taking place in South America. Most of the cast and crew are international, with cinematography led by Juan Carlos Gil, known for his work on Narcos.
The movie will reportedly delve into Shankar's important role in resolving Colombia's long-standing 52-year-old civil war.
White is co-produced by Conscious Studios, PeaceCraft Pictures, and BroadVision. Jaguar Bite, a production house in South America, is the co-producer.
Massey, who has delivered some stellar performances in the past, has undergone a remarkable transformation for his character. The film marks a major milestone in his career.
White's release date is yet to be announced.