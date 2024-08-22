Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second marriage may end with a significant financial settlement. Reports suggest that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their high-profile weddings in Las Vegas and Georgia. This means they may need to split their shared assets equally.
On Tuesday, news broke that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their extravagant Georgia wedding. This development follows months of speculation about the couple's relationship status.
This separation marks the second time Lopez and Affleck, known as "Bennifer," have parted ways. Their first engagement ended in the early 2000s, but this time, they face formal divorce proceedings.
According to TMZ, the couple did not sign a prenup before their Vegas ceremony in July 2022 or their Georgia wedding in August 2022. Without a prenup, their marital assets are likely to be divided 50/50, which includes any property they acquired together and any financial gains from the past two years.
Among their assets is a 38,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2023. The property was listed for $68 million on July 11.
Affleck recently bought another property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA for $20.5 million on July 24, which was Lopez's birthday. After moving out of the Beverly Hills mansion, Affleck may not have to split this new property if Lopez listed their separation date as April 26, 2024.
Both stars have been active and successful in their careers over the past two years. Affleck, who was on Forbes' highest-paid actors list in 2023, appeared in five movies, produced four movies and a TV show, and directed a film and a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' Donuts.
Lopez has also been busy, starring in and producing two Prime Video movies and two Netflix films. She appeared in Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts ad and released a new album. Her multi-year deal with Netflix and her investment in her own multimedia project suggest substantial earnings.
Forbes' 2020 estimates put Lopez's net worth at $150 million and Affleck's at $55 million. However, recent figures from Celebrity Net Worth estimate Lopez's worth at $400 million, compared to Affleck's $150 million.