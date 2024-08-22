United States

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce could involve a 50/50 split of their assets, as they reportedly didn’t sign a prenup.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Photo: X
info_icon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second marriage may end with a significant financial settlement. Reports suggest that the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their high-profile weddings in Las Vegas and Georgia. This means they may need to split their shared assets equally.

On Tuesday, news broke that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their extravagant Georgia wedding. This development follows months of speculation about the couple's relationship status.

This separation marks the second time Lopez and Affleck, known as "Bennifer," have parted ways. Their first engagement ended in the early 2000s, but this time, they face formal divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, the couple did not sign a prenup before their Vegas ceremony in July 2022 or their Georgia wedding in August 2022. Without a prenup, their marital assets are likely to be divided 50/50, which includes any property they acquired together and any financial gains from the past two years.

Among their assets is a 38,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2023. The property was listed for $68 million on July 11.

Affleck recently bought another property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA for $20.5 million on July 24, which was Lopez's birthday. After moving out of the Beverly Hills mansion, Affleck may not have to split this new property if Lopez listed their separation date as April 26, 2024.

Both stars have been active and successful in their careers over the past two years. Affleck, who was on Forbes' highest-paid actors list in 2023, appeared in five movies, produced four movies and a TV show, and directed a film and a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' Donuts.

Lopez has also been busy, starring in and producing two Prime Video movies and two Netflix films. She appeared in Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts ad and released a new album. Her multi-year deal with Netflix and her investment in her own multimedia project suggest substantial earnings.

Forbes' 2020 estimates put Lopez's net worth at $150 million and Affleck's at $55 million. However, recent figures from Celebrity Net Worth estimate Lopez's worth at $400 million, compared to Affleck's $150 million.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - X
Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Keep Shaheen, Naseem At Bay After PAK Declare At 448/6
  2. Matthew Hayden: Rishabh Pant's 'Muscle Memory' And 'Thirst For Victory' Will Be Key In Australia
  3. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
  4. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
Football News
  1. Dimitar Berbatov Urges Rasmus Hojlund To Improve Under Ruud Van Nistelrooy At Manchester United
  2. Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast Derby To Be Played In Kolkata, Shillong Fans Remain Optimistic Of A Change In Venue
  3. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A
  4. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 10m Subscribers In Just 24 Hours
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thane Man To Lose Driving License For Crashing SUV Into Father's Car | What Happened
  2. Kolkata Rape And Murder: Doctors' Protest In Pics
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike
  4. President Murmu Confers First-Ever Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar
  5. 10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  2. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  3. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  4. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
  5. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
World News
  1. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  2. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
  3. Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon
  4. Biden Approves Revised Nuclear Strategy Focusing On China, North Korea, Russia: Report
  5. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike