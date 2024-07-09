United States

Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the anniversary of her song "Cambia El Paso" on Instagram, sharing its official music video amid ongoing divorce rumours with Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Photo: X
Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated the anniversary of her empowering song "Cambia El Paso," a reflection of personal growth amidst ongoing speculation about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, Lopez delighted fans by sharing the official music video for "Cambia El Paso" on Instagram. Released in July 2021, the song features poignant Spanish lyrics that translate to messages of independence and resilience.

The upbeat track, which translates to "Change the Step," encourages listeners with lyrics like "one, two, three, move forward" and celebrates self-reliance with lines such as "Her life is better now without him ... she doesn't need anyone to be well."

In her Instagram post commemorating the song, Lopez captioned, "Happy Anniversary, Cambia El Paso," accompanied by a sun and palm tree emoji.

Despite Lopez's upbeat social media presence, representatives for the star declined to comment on the swirling divorce rumours surrounding her and Affleck, as reported by Fox News Digital.

"Cambia El Paso" resonates as a breakup anthem for many, released shortly after Lopez's split from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Fans have praised its empowering message, echoing sentiments of embracing change and finding joy.

In a previous interview on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalisation, Lopez explained, "The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. If something's not feeling right in your life, just make that move and dance."

Divorce rumours intensified recently as Lopez and Affleck spent the Fourth of July separately. Affleck was in Los Angeles with his children, while Lopez enjoyed time with friends in the Hamptons, sparking further speculation about their relationship status.

Despite their romantic history and recent wedding in July 2022, reports indicate Affleck has moved out of their shared home, with Lopez residing in their Beverly Hills mansion while Affleck stays nearby in Brentwood.

Jennifer Lopez - Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On The 'Negativity' Amidst Rumours Of Her Split With Ben Affleck

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

